Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.00.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fortinet from $240.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Fortinet from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 375.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT traded up $4.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $275.71. The stock had a trading volume of 822,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.15, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $276.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.06.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.