Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.25.

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Fortive by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Fortive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Fortive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Fortive by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.31. 2,623,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,078. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13. Fortive has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

