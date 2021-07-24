Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

FSM has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Shares of FSM opened at $4.35 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $22,038,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 448,836 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,105,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after buying an additional 388,251 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 975,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 130,520 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

