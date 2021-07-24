Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the natural resource company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Freeport for the second quarter of 2021 have been going down over the past month. The company is conducting exploration activities near existing mines to expand reserves. It is expected to gain from progress in exploration activities that will boost production capacity. Freeport’s Lone Star project provides additional upside. The company is also wellpositioned to benefit from automotive electrification, which is positive for copper as electrical vehicles are copper intensive. Higher copper prices are also expected to support its margins. The demand-supply imbalance is driving copper prices. The company's efforts to reduce debt is also encouraging. Its margins are likely to be supported by lower interest rates. Freeport has also outperformed the industry over the past year.”

FCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.49.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

