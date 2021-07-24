Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FSNUY has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.