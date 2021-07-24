FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives $18.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.78. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 620,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 508,500 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $758,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 74,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 45,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $934,000. 28.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

