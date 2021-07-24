FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,566 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of FutureFuel worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FF. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in FutureFuel by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in FutureFuel during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. 6 Meridian grew its position in FutureFuel by 18.6% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in FutureFuel by 92.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its position in FutureFuel by 38.2% during the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

FF opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.86. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.20.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.52 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 1.86%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

In other FutureFuel news, Director Donald C. Bedell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

