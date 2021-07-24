FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issued By Wedbush

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.56. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $93.57 on Friday. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.67.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The business had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Sleep Number by 2,176.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth about $7,583,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth about $3,689,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth about $1,036,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,052,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

