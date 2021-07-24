FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bar Harbor Bankshares Increased by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bar Harbor Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.56. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bar Harbor Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BHB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $434.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.97. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $32.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 41.92%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

