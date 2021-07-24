FY2021 EPS Estimates for FB Financial Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FB Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.27.

FBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $37.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.20. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.27.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 1,593.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in FB Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FB Financial during the first quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

