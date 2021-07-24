FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Lifted by Truist Securiti

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Coca-Cola in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of KO opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.05. The firm has a market cap of $245.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

