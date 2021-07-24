FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Issued By B. Riley

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.60. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

BLDR stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

