FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Cut by DA Davidson

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.20.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.83. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.74.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 32.06%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 147,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 99.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,492 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.