FY2022 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Boosted by William Blair

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $12.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

NFLX opened at $515.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $512.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

