G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will announce ($0.96) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the lowest is ($1.09). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.83) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($3.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($2.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $223,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,609,000 in the last ninety days. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,474,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,426,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after buying an additional 316,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,764,000 after buying an additional 255,314 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after buying an additional 251,613 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTHX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 587,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.60.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

