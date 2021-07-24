GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Position Cut by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP trimmed its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in GATX were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GATX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in GATX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in GATX by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in GATX by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $904,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $89.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.69. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GATX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

