GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.00

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$60.00 and last traded at C$58.39, with a volume of 4363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$58.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.00.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.91.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$392.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 2.0899999 EPS for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.