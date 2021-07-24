General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $5,685,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $2,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.47.

GD opened at $191.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $197.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

