Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GNTX opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

