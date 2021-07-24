Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.20-6.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.08. The company issued revenue guidance of +10-11% to $18.2-18.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.67 billion.Genuine Parts also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.200-$6.350 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.09. 648,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,661. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $87.04 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

