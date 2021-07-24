Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 482,514 Shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) by 58.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,303,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sesen Bio were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,911,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 894,100 shares during the last quarter. TRV GP LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio in the first quarter worth $10,638,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 64,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 26th.

NASDAQ:SESN opened at $3.86 on Friday. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $668.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

