Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 118.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the first quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 310,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

BXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlueLinx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $70.38. The firm has a market cap of $386.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.82.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 268.95% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.88 per share, with a total value of $55,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 16,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $712,118.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,942.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,149,099. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

