Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.36% of Great Ajax worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJX. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Great Ajax during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter worth $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 75.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJX opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Great Ajax Corp. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $297.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 60.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 81.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJX. Compass Point began coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

