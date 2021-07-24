Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Luther Burbank worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 18,404 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LBC shares. TheStreet raised Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Luther Burbank news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBC opened at $12.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Luther Burbank Co. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $39.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

