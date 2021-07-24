Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 22,269 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.08% of Tiptree worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tiptree by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,055,000 after buying an additional 91,107 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Tiptree during the fourth quarter worth $5,882,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Tiptree by 0.5% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 892,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,984,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tiptree by 376.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 164,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tiptree by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIPT opened at $9.47 on Friday. Tiptree Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $310.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.92.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $294.69 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Tiptree Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

