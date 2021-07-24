GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

NYSE GPRK traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,354. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.71. GeoPark has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $717.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.87.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GeoPark will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GeoPark by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 206,689 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GeoPark by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,521,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,337,000 after acquiring an additional 923,946 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

