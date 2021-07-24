Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4,462.92

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,462.92 and traded as high as $4,850.00. Givaudan shares last traded at $4,850.00, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Givaudan alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4,462.92.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.