Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Shares of GBCI stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 223,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,448. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.02. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $67.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

