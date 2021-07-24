Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.86.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GKOS. William Blair downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,870,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 566.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $49.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

