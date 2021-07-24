Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 347,871 Shares of Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) Stock

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 347,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $3,430,008.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:OCA opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.06.

Get Omnichannel Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,109,000. CSS LLC IL grew its position in Omnichannel Acquisition by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 211,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 116,040 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,531,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Omnichannel Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnichannel Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.