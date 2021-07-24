Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 30,895 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 183.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,895 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,748,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,299,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,270,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,859,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

NYSE BJ opened at $50.60 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 11,179 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $563,086.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,592 shares in the company, valued at $8,340,869.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $202,246.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,838 shares of company stock worth $2,931,451. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

