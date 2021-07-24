Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,648,000 after purchasing an additional 25,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATO. Mizuho raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.03. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

