Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $181,025,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 9,654.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,535,000 after buying an additional 494,513 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in United Rentals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after buying an additional 446,646 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 137.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,510,000 after buying an additional 329,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in United Rentals by 45,779.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after buying an additional 251,330 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.62.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $324.06 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.41 and a 1 year high of $354.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

