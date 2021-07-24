Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,972 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,131,178,000 after acquiring an additional 372,935 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Ross Stores by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after buying an additional 672,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,681,000 after buying an additional 429,987 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $641,172,000 after buying an additional 82,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,202,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $503,977,000 after buying an additional 362,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ROST. UBS Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $121.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.28. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

