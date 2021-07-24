Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.85

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.85 and last traded at $30.26, with a volume of 3304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.41.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. The business had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,324,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.