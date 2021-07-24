Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.08). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million.

GNOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $825,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNOG traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.26. 591,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,326. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

