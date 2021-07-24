Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 388.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $9,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,305,000 after acquiring an additional 756,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,514,000 after acquiring an additional 149,857 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,637,000 after acquiring an additional 107,626 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,406,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,865,000 after acquiring an additional 143,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,748,000 after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $108,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,166,140. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

DEA opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 104.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $25.79.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

