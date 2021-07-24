Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $9.26 Million Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,311 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $9,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.0% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,010,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,203,000 after buying an additional 29,507 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 64.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,815,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,099,000 after purchasing an additional 714,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,318,000 after purchasing an additional 59,648 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,052,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth $28,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $315,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,548. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSOD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $48.92 on Friday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

