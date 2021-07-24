Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,075 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Barnes Group worth $10,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in B. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at $3,425,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Barnes Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at $743,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.81. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

