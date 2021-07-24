Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 111,994 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111,994 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,879,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,778,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,567,000 after purchasing an additional 113,466 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,338,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 54,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

WOR stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.69 and a twelve month high of $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.78.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In related news, Director John B. Blystone sold 31,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,217,929.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,537.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Blystone sold 17,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $1,240,240.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,596 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,459 shares of company stock worth $6,208,162. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

