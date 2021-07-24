Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 206,017 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 59.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,017 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $10,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $108,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $82.99 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $96.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -61.02 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.03.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $3,342,481.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $31,497.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,485 shares of company stock worth $9,823,688 over the last ninety days. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

