Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 17,827 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 480.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $137.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

