Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 39,493 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 39,493 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,265 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in NCR by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 129,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in NCR by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 13,412 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter worth $579,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NCR shares. Benchmark increased their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.56. NCR Co. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.80.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

