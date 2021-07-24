Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 41,848 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 41,848 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,972,000 after purchasing an additional 706,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 661,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,792,000 after purchasing an additional 655,812 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 655,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 567,066 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ANF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

ANF opened at $39.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.90.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

