Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,153,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,341,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $107,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OLLI stock opened at $92.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLLI. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

