Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Graco in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

GGG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

Graco stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.59. Graco has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $79.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.27.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,778,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,076,000 after acquiring an additional 175,126 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 3.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,875,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,198,000 after acquiring an additional 167,096 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,329,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,833,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,264,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,150,000 after acquiring an additional 78,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

