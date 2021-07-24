Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

NYSE:GPK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,303,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,854. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

