Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Shares of GPEAF stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91. Great Portland Estates has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $10.55.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.