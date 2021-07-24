Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 324,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,239 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

RPAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -604.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

