Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Balchem were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,175,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,077,000 after acquiring an additional 146,430 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,989,000 after buying an additional 234,926 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,305,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Balchem by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 739,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after buying an additional 139,375 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Balchem by 294.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 620,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,229,000 after buying an additional 463,314 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $131.87 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $92.60 and a 1 year high of $134.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.59 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 12.35%. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

